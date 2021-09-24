Bombay HC pulls up Maharashtra government over potholes on Mumbai-Nashik Expressway

The Bombay High Court Friday asked the Centre and Maharashtra government to be “serious” about the issue of potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Expressway and other highways in Maharashtra and take coordinated efforts to ensure precious lives are not lost due to the poor condition of roads.

The Mumbai-Nashik Expressway is a toll road on which commuters pay Rs 120 for a one-way travel on the nearly 100-km stretch.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni Friday took cognizance of news reports on potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, a part of the old Mumbai-Agra Highway.

Nashik Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had recently pulled up senior National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and PWD officials for the poor condition of the stretch. Bhujbal had warned officials of action if the highway is not repaired soon.

Potholes result in queue of vehicles on Mumbai-Nashik highway towards Nashik, Bhiwandi and Shilphata.

The Indian Express had on September 15 reported about the poor state of the Mumbai-Nashik Expressway and the Bhiwandi Bypass connecting Thane and the expressway.

The bench referred to news reports and said, “While a certain stretch of highway which would otherwise take 15 minutes to travel on, it is taking much more time due to potholes. It is not a good situation. Government has to do something about it. Precious lives will be lost if this continues.”

The court also said that traffic congestion due to potholes also results into high fuel consumption as vehicles are stuck at one place for long time, causing threat to the environment. The HC further said that it becomes difficult for persons with various ailments to travel on such roads and to avail medical aid in case of any emergency.

The bench said that it had recently dismissed a petition of a company from Nashik failed to participate in certain global tendering process, as it could not submit its bid on stipulated date due to delay in travel on Mumbai- Nashik Highway. “That issue was just about a tender but what would happen if an unwell person is stuck in such traffic congestion ( due to potholes)?” HC questioned.

“We were dealing with the same potholes issue the other day in a PIL pertaining to the Mumbai-Goa Highway and the situation isn’t good there either,” it added.

On September 20, HC had asked the state government to consider a state-wide policy with “concrete measures” to deal with the “recurring issue” of potholes on public roads and highways to avoid accidents and traffic jams suffered by “common citizens”.

The court had also warned the state government, contractors and other authorities of the Centre to prioritise the widening work of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66), which started ten years ago, and fill up the potholes without which it will not allow the government to take up any other project like the coastal road passing through three districts in the Konkan region.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted that the highways and roads, including Mumbai-Nashik Expressway, were also under various authorities, including National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) of the Centre.

“There are some issues where all the agencies need to converge and co-ordinate. Please ask the government to be more serious about this,” the bench suggested.

The court said it will hear the response from Kumbhakoni and Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for Centre pertaining to steps taken by authorities October 4.