Mumbai: Name Eastern Freeway after Vilasrao, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Tuesday issued an order directing that the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai be named after former chief minister and senior Congress leader, late Vilasrao Deshmukh. Pawar was chairing a review meeting of various departments, including finance, planning and other departments, when he issued the directions.

Pawar said the project should be named as an acknowledgement of Deshmukh’s vision and contribution to the state.

Deshmukh, who passed away in 2012, had served as Maharashtra’s chief minister for two terms totalling more than 7 years. The 16.8-km freeway was thrown open in 2013.

The NCP in 2013 had sought that the Eastern Freeway be named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

