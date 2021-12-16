scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Awareness campaign aims to increase registration of Mumbai’s naka workers

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: December 16, 2021 10:22:48 pm
Registration will help naka workers get the benefits of over 20 welfare schemes meant for their social protection, health, education of children, financial assistance and social security schemes, said Bilal Khan, president of KSSS. (Representational image)

The Kamgar Sanrakshan Sammaan Sangh (KSSS) is planning to conduct an awareness campaign among naka workers over the next fortnight to apprise them of the importance of getting themselves registered with the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBoCW).

“Only 5,000 naka workers in Mumbai are registered even though a big portion of the money received by the board comes in the form of cess from construction projects in Mumbai. The number of naka workers registered with the board in our city is far less as compared to those registered with smaller cities like Amravati, Nagpur and Aurangabad,” said Khan.

The board can cover more than 20 different types of workers engaged in the construction industry, like masons, carpenters, electricians, sewer workers, fabricators and glass workers. “We are providing them a free booklet to understand the importance of getting registered and the documents needed to get registered. We want to reach out to as many workers as possible in the next 10 to 15 days, after which we will help them register with the board at the board’s office,” he added.

