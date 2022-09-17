Mumbai-Nagpur eway to be state’s biggest economic corridor, says Devendra Fadnavis

The Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg will be developed as a new economic corridor with potential to attract both investments and generate employment opportunities in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Almost 72 hours after Vedanta-Foxconn announced its decision to shift the project to Gujarat, Fadnavis exuded confidence to not only bring big-ticket projects but also fast-track the ongoing ones to newer dimensions to meet the state’s requirements and aspirations.

The 710-km Nagpur-Mumbai expressway has already been completed. The state is now planning to roll out the project’s second phase, which includes building 24 nodes (townships) along the entire stretch.

A source said, “As per the draft plan, Rs 12000 crore is required to build the 24 nodes.” Each township will be based on local requirements keeping both geographical,climatic, agricultural and industrial needs in mind.

A survey to ascertain the requirements coupled with economic feasibility will be factored in. Some variations to accommodate challenges are expected.

Fadnavis said, “When the expressway was announced in 2015, many dismissed it as impractical. But it has become a reality.”

Taking a dig at his opponents, he said, “I remember how then Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had voiced his protest at a rally. (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar also raised questions and opposed the project.”