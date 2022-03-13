Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project report submitted to Railway Board

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed 700-kilometre Bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur to the Railway Board.

This would be alongside the 700-km Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg being constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The bullet train corridor will be connecting Mumbai with Nagpur via districts like Wardha, Khapri Depot, Pulgaon, Malegaon Jahangir, Jalna, Karanja Lad, Mehkar, Shirdi, Nashik, Aurangabad, Igatpuri and Shahapur.

According to the officials, the DPR, which was completed around mid-February this year, was submitted to the Indian Railway Board on February 28 and is awaiting instructions. According to the proposal, the train will be going through 10 districts and will reduce travel time between the two cities. “Currently, it takes about 12 hours by road. The bullet train is expected to reduce it to four hours,” an official informed.

The NHSRCL is also executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project which would be the first in the country.

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, a joint venture of the Indian Railways and the Maharashtra government, is also planning a semi high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Pune. The feasibility study for this has also been started.