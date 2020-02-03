Mumbai: Nagpada’s anti-CAA protest enters Day 7

Young girls took turns to keep protesting women engaged by speeches on the new citizenship law and its impact while others performed songs. (Representational Image) Young girls took turns to keep protesting women engaged by speeches on the new citizenship law and its impact while others performed songs. (Representational Image)

Women sang songs,chanted slogans and performed skits into the seventh day of their sit-in against CAA, NRC and NPR at Nagpada on Sunday. While a day before on Saturday, a section of the organisers had decided to call off the protest, some others continued with their sit-in and were subsequently joined by a large number of woman activists by evening.

The boundary wall of the adjoining building was covered with posters of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Rani Laxmibai. Another poster with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to turn his attention towards “Mumbai Baug” created by women has also been put up.

Maimuna Amen, 64, has been taking part in the protest for the past six days, in two shifts, with her daughter-in-law joining her after completing household chores. “My legs swell up if I sit down for too long, but I try as much as possible,” she said.

Young girls took turns to keep protesting women engaged by speeches on the new citizenship law and its impact while others performed songs. Food and water was distributed to all the children. The women are expected to continue their protest till Friday, after which they are planning to move to Jhula Maidan.

