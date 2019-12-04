Mumbai: Mutilated body found in suitcase at Mahim beach

Chopped body parts of an unidentified man were found stuffed in a suitcase on a beach behind Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah in Mahim. (Representational Image) Chopped body parts of an unidentified man were found stuffed in a suitcase on a beach behind Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah in Mahim. (Representational Image)

A murder case has been lodged after chopped body parts of an unidentified man were found stuffed in a suitcase on a beach behind Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah in Mahim, police said Tuesday.

The police said that they received a call from the control room around 6.40 pm Monday about a suspicious bag found floating in the water behind the shrine. The police rushed to the spot and seized the luggage bag. Police reportedly found severed limbs and private parts of a man wrapped in a black-coloured plastic bag from the suitcase, an American Tourister.

A murder case has been registered in the matter and the body sent to Sion hospital for examination, police said.

“As the body remains unidentified, we have issued a wireless message to all the police station across the city. While we have also started scrutinising the missing persons record,” said an investigator. Crime Branch is conducting a parallel probe in the case.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App