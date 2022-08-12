Mumbai: With Music Video Project, BMC looks to highlight city’s inclusive heritage

To honour Mumbai’s culture of storytelling and bring it into international spotlight as a member city of UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched the Music Video Project (MVP), and will make a video song about the city’s inclusive and diverse cultural heritage.

On July 29, the BMC invited entries for the project – it will include an original song and a visual story to accompany the music – from budding musicians and filmmakers.

In 2019, Mumbai was designated a UNESCO Creative City for Film, and joined a network of creative cities across the world, under seven clusters of Crafts and Folk Arts, Media Arts, Film, Design, Gastronomy, Literature and Music. Apart from Mumbai, the Indian cities of Chennai, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Jaipur, and Srinagar are also creative cities.

“While Mumbai’s renowned Bollywood industry earned it the designation of creative city for Film, this MVP project is not directly related to Bollywood. This is a small effort on BMC’s part to promote art and culture, and for local economic development,” a senior civic official associated with the project said. “The entries we have received so far are from budding musicians and filmmakers,” the official added.

The MVP has been launched in collaboration with Kala Ghoda Association. While the winners will get showcased on the UCCN platform, top 10 music videos will be played at the Kala Ghoda Festival 2023. Winners will also get a cash prize and their videos will be streamed on YouTube, sponsored by BMC.

“Sister cities get a chance for creative knowledge exchange. There are now 21 creative cities under the Film cluster. Our talent will get a chance to be noticed among audiences from all these cities at least,” the official quoted above said.

The last date for submitting entries to the MVP is August 14. During the first part of the registration, 14 musicians and 71 film makers responded for the project, according to information from BMC.