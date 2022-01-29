Mumbai: Murder convict out on parole held for molesting woman on local train

A 45-year-old man, convicted for his wife’s murder, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) while he was out on parole, for allegedly molesting a woman on a local train late Wednesday. He was on Thursday produced before a magistrate court, which granted him bail.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm when the 28-year-old woman was traveling on the local train with her husband. The accused, Raju Salve (45), was also on the same train. While getting down the train at a station, Salve allegedly molested the woman from behind and tried to pass it off as it was unintentional.

“The woman raised an alarm and the husband caught Salve. He was handed over to the police,” said an officer.