A day after the headless body of a woman was found in the Naval Gate area of Ghatkopar, police found her legs tied in tarpaulin near her body Tuesday.

The police are yet to find the head. The local Ghatkopar police have so far not had any success in identifying the woman. A murder case was registered on Monday.

