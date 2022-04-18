Mumbai man with high blood pressure killed wife over salty food, say police

A 46-year-old bank employee has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly killing his wife in a fit of rage for serving him salty food. He was suffering from high blood pressure and had quarrelled with her several times last week over salty food, according to police.

Nikesh Ghag, a B Com graduate working with a nationalised bank, allegedly strangled his wife, Nirmala (40), to death at their Bhayandar (east) flat around 9am on April 15 and surrendered at the Navghar police station later.

Ghag’s 12-year-old son, who witnessed the incident, related it to his maternal uncle, who informed the police that the man had been fasting and that Nirmala had made sabudana khichdi (sago hotchpotch) for breakfast. Ghag found the dish to be salty and picked up a fight with his wife in their bedroom.

Ghag allegedly used his bare hands first, and when Nirmala fell on the floor, took a nylon rope and strangled her with it. Their son kept crying, pleading with his father to stop. As Ghag rushed out of the flat, the son called his maternal grandmother and uncle, according to the police.

Nirmala’s family told the police the couple had been fighting for the past 15 days over domestic issues. The police said neither Nirmala nor her neighbours had filed a police complaint against Ghag. The police added that Ghag suffered from high blood pressure and used to get angry when his wife served him salty food.