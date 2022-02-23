Mumbai: Municipal hospital sweeper sends nude photos to doctor after losing job, arrested

A 22-year-old sweeper working at a municipal hospital in Bandra (west) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sending nude photos and lewd comments to a 30-year-old female doctor of the hospital after losing his job.

The complainant told the Bandra police that the accused, identified as Prince Jaiswal, used to call her and other doctors on their personal mobile numbers despite telling him multiple times that they should be contacted only on the official numbers.

The complainant is part of a committee set up for dealing with complaints of sexual harassment taking place at the hospital and her number was displayed on a board. The accused got her number from the board, she told the police.

The doctor approached the Bandra police on February 21 (Monday) after receiving nude photos and lewd comments on her phone from the sweeper after he was removed from his job. An FIR was registered under Sections 354 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act for molestation and transmitting obscene content through electronic medium.