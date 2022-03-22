Mumbai: Municipal commissioner directs civic officials to ‘mosquito-proof’ city

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed civic officials and other agencies to mosquito-proof water tanks, dispose waste and scrap materials, and fumigate mosquito-breeding areas by April 30, during a review meeting held on monsoon preparedness on Monday. The commissioner also instructed the officials to send photos after completing the works in the internal WhatsApp group.

During the meeting, insecticide officer Dr Rajan Naringrekar informed about measures to be undertaken to prevent the accumulation of water, which is a breeding ground for the mosquitoes.

Notably, in 2020, Mumbai’s malaria case tally crossed 11,000, up from 8,868 cases in 2019. The cases surged due to uncontrolled breeding of anopheles mosquitoes in open spaces, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had stated. The malaria-causing anopheles mosquito prefers to lay eggs in stagnant water in open spaces.

Chahal asked the insecticide department, health department and solid waste management department to take appropriate measures to prevent outbreaks of dengue and malaria.

In a meeting held last week, the roads department was directed to finish all ongoing road work before May 15, and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) agency was asked to stay vigilant regarding electric supply during rains.

Chahal also directed the civic administration to coordinate with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the ongoing Metro work to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.