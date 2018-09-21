Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Mumbra bypass: 22-year-old man dies

“Shaikh was on a two-wheeler when a truck rammed into his bike. When Shaikh fell, the truck driver ran him over and fled the spot,” said an officer from Mumbra police station.

| Mumbai | Published: September 21, 2018 1:12:55 am
mumbai man dies, mumbra accident, mumbra man run over by truck, mumbra bypass, road accidents, indian express “We are looking for the driver and have lodged a case of negligent driving and murder against him,” a senior officer said.

A 22-year-old man died after a truck allegedly ran him over on Mumbra bypass on Thursday evening. The victim was a resident of Mumbra. The deceased has been identified as Rafik Shaikh, police said. “Shaikh was on a two-wheeler when a truck rammed into his bike. When Shaikh fell, the truck driver ran him over and fled the spot,” said an officer from Mumbra police station.

“We are looking for the driver and have lodged a case of negligent driving and murder against him,” a senior
officer said.

 

Must Watch

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
The aftermath of a hurricane, seen from a drone
Watch Now
The aftermath of a hurricane, seen from a drone
Buzzing Now
Advertisement