Mumbra bypass: 22-year-old man dies

A 22-year-old man died after a truck allegedly ran him over on Mumbra bypass on Thursday evening. The victim was a resident of Mumbra. The deceased has been identified as Rafik Shaikh, police said. “Shaikh was on a two-wheeler when a truck rammed into his bike. When Shaikh fell, the truck driver ran him over and fled the spot,” said an officer from Mumbra police station.

“We are looking for the driver and have lodged a case of negligent driving and murder against him,” a senior

officer said.

