Weeks after Mulund murder: Police say case solved, accused arrested

NEARLY THREE weeks after a 67-year-old woman was found murdered at her Mulund residence, the Mumbai Police claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of an accused Monday.

The police said it was a case of robbery gone wrong, following which the accused, Meen Bahadur Giri (55), who has a record of robbery, smothered the victim to death.

The body of Rukshmani Visariya was found at her fourth floor of Trivedi Bhavan located on RRT Road in Mulund (west). Her husband had passed away several years ago and she was staying alone. “Giri had conducted a recce of the place and found that the woman’s house was unoccupied as she had gone to Gujarat. However, she came home on the very day he broke into the house. On coming face to face with her, when she started screaming, he smothered her to death and fled,” the officer said.

Man held for beating 4-year-old child

Police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and arrested Azharuddin Shaikh (30) for allegedly beating up his four-year-old child as the latter was crying.