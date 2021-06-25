scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 25, 2021
Latest news

Mumbai gets first multi-level robotic shuttle parking system

The 21-storey building, which has a capacity to accommodate 240 cars, was inaugurated by Mayor Kishori Pednekar along with state Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 25, 2021 7:37:45 am
The facility is on Bhulabhai Desai Road. (Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai’s first multi-level robotic shuttle parking system was thrown open to the people on Thursday at Breach Candy area’s Bhulabhai Desai Road.

The 21-storey building, which has a capacity to accommodate 240 cars, was inaugurated by Mayor Kishori Pednekar along with state Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“The facility has two exit and two entry points. The automatic system can manage 60 cars in an hour. The parking building will be open 24 hours,” said an official from BMC.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It also has four automatic turntables, smart sensors as well as two lifts, vertical transporters and robotic silomats each.

Click here for more

Officials said that the move will mitigate the problem of lack of car parking space, which is a huge challenge in a city like Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 25: Latest News

Advertisement