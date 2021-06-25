Mumbai gets first multi-level robotic shuttle parking system

The facility is on Bhulabhai Desai Road. (Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai’s first multi-level robotic shuttle parking system was thrown open to the people on Thursday at Breach Candy area’s Bhulabhai Desai Road.

The 21-storey building, which has a capacity to accommodate 240 cars, was inaugurated by Mayor Kishori Pednekar along with state Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“The facility has two exit and two entry points. The automatic system can manage 60 cars in an hour. The parking building will be open 24 hours,” said an official from BMC.

It also has four automatic turntables, smart sensors as well as two lifts, vertical transporters and robotic silomats each.

Officials said that the move will mitigate the problem of lack of car parking space, which is a huge challenge in a city like Mumbai.