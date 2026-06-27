Pune man held for distributing ‘rat poison capsules’ at Mumbai Muharram rally

Faiyaz Premji allegedly claimed the capsules filled with zinc phosphide were painkillers while distributing them among those attending the Muharram procession, the police said.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver, Manish K Pathak
2 min readMumbaiJun 27, 2026 05:29 PM IST
Faiyaz Premji Mumbai poison capsuleAccording to the Mumbai police, Faiyaz Premji is a BBA graduate. His father owns a paint company in Pune. and his mother and sister are in Iran.
Make us preferred source on Google

A 39-year-old man from Pune was arrested on Saturday for allegedly distributing capsules mixed with zinc phosphide—rat poison—during a Muharram procession in south Mumbai on Friday night.

The police identified the accused as Faiyaz Premji and said that he had 14,000 capsules with him. He allegedly told the police that he intended to harm those who had gathered for the religious event. Officers are now interrogating him to determine his motive.

Zinc phosphide, a rodenticide, is commonly used to kill rats and is also used as a single-dose poison in agricultural fields.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Meena said the case came to light after employees of a hospital reported that a man had been admitted with vomiting and severe stomach cramps after consuming a “painkiller” tablet that was allegedly being handed out during the procession. Suspecting something amiss, the doctors alerted the police, who picked up Premji.

Also Read | 22-yr-old stabbed inside Mumbai local train after row over closing door, accused held

“He told us he wanted to target the procession and harm them. He had ordered 30,000 capsules online and 50 kg of zinc phosphide. He added 1 gram of zinc phosphide to each capsule,” DCP Meena said. He added that Premji claimed the capsules were painkillers while distributing them among participants.

According to the police, Premji is a BBA graduate whose father owns a paint company in Pune. His mother and sister are in Iran and he himself had visited Iran and Iraq in 2025.

DCP Meena added that by acting swiftly, the police had averted a major tragedy. An officer said they are checking how many people took the pills and if anyone else has complained of any health issues.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments