Pune man held for distributing ‘rat poison capsules’ at Mumbai Muharram rally

According to the Mumbai police, Faiyaz Premji is a BBA graduate. His father owns a paint company in Pune. and his mother and sister are in Iran.

A 39-year-old man from Pune was arrested on Saturday for allegedly distributing capsules mixed with zinc phosphide—rat poison—during a Muharram procession in south Mumbai on Friday night.

The police identified the accused as Faiyaz Premji and said that he had 14,000 capsules with him. He allegedly told the police that he intended to harm those who had gathered for the religious event. Officers are now interrogating him to determine his motive.

Zinc phosphide, a rodenticide, is commonly used to kill rats and is also used as a single-dose poison in agricultural fields.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Meena said the case came to light after employees of a hospital reported that a man had been admitted with vomiting and severe stomach cramps after consuming a “painkiller” tablet that was allegedly being handed out during the procession. Suspecting something amiss, the doctors alerted the police, who picked up Premji.