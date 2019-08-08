Mumbai MTNL building fire: Senior, deputy manager booked for negligence

THE MUMBAI Police on Wednesday booked two MTNL employees for alleged negligence in connection with the fire that broke out at the MTNL building in Bandra on July 22.

Advertising

Fire brigade officials identified the employees as S D Panditrao, senior manager, and R B Yadav, deputy manager, who were earlier suspended for allegedly failing to maintain firefighting equipment of the nine-storey building.

“The complaint was registered for deficiencies found with regard to fire safety measures,” said Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale.

The fire broke out on the second and half-floor levels in the nine-storey structure. The fire brigade rescued 84 people, a majority of them MTNL employees, in one of the biggest rescue operations in the city. The incident also left two firefighters injured due to suffocation.

Advertising

“Based on the complaint from the fire brigade, we have registered an FIR under section 337 (for causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC against the two suspended MTNL employees,” said Senior Inspector Vidyalaxmi Hiremath of Bandra police station.

The move comes after it was found that during a minor fire last year, the fixed firefighting system of the building was not in a working condition. Under the Fire Act, the fire brigade had then issued a notice to MTNL to comply with fire safety norms, install the fixed firefighting system and maintain it.

Under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, it is the responsibility of the owner to maintain fire safety of the building and also submit an audit report certifying fire safety every six months.

Probe into Pydhonie fire

The fire brigade has demanded a forensic investigation into the rapid spread of the fire at Pydhonie on August 4. No injuries were reported but the fire was controlled after 48 hours. The fire brigade had suspected the presence of chemicals or accelerants. Rahangdale said, “The investigating officer will conclude the Pydhonie fire on the basis of the forensic report.”