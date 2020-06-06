Mumbai: MSRTC to run 250 buses to connect MMR to the city

This will be in addition to the 400 buses that have been running by the corporation for essential workers since March 23. (Representational) This will be in addition to the 400 buses that have been running by the corporation for essential workers since March 23. (Representational)

In a move to provide transportation for office goers and government employees under ‘Mission Begin Again’, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to run 250 buses, providing crucial connectivity from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to the city.

This will be in addition to the 400 buses that have been running by the corporation for essential workers since March 23.

These buses will be started from Panvel, Palghar, Aasangaon, Virar, Nalasopara, Vasai, and Badlapur. Of these, 142 will be special buses for Mantralaya, 15 for the municipal corporation, and the remaining will provide connectivity to various areas within the city. An official from MSRTC said, “Private employees will be allowed to board these buses by showing their ID cards.”

The number of buses are being increased as under ‘Mission Begin Again’, government offices can work with 15 per cent staff. MSRTC, so far, has ferried about 14,000 essential workers throughout the two months of the lockdown.

