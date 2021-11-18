MSRTC issues termination notices to 2,300 daily wage workers for not reporting to duty

THE MAHARASHTRA State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday issued termination notices to around 2,300 daily wage personnel for not reporting to work during the 21-day strike that has crippled the public transporter’s operations in the state.

Sources in the government said that it has decided to act tough against MSRTC personnel.

Efforts by the corporation and the government to end the strike have failed to budge the workers from their demand that MSRTC be merged with the state government.

Now, the corporation has started taking strict steps, said sources.

At present, the corporation has around 2,600 daily wage employees and some 2,300 termination notices have been issued. These employees were given an ultimatum to report for work within 24 hours, but they did not.

“In the corporation, there are temporary hired workers who are paid on a day-to-day basis. They have been issued a showcause notice. We expected these workers to come to work, but they joined the strike. So, we sent them notices and the further course of action will be decide later,” said an official.

The MSRTC employees are demanding the merger so that they can be treated as government employees and avail salaries and benefits available to government servants.

Sources said that it has decided to act tough, as MSRTC workers are not relenting on their demand of merger despite the continuous efforts by the government to address their issues.



“We have given them various options — to bring their salaries at par with government employees — but they are sticking to the merger demand, which has huge financial implications. So, we have decided to act tough against them and as a part of it, the termination notices have been issued,” said a source in the government.

On Wednesday, around 7,400 employees reported to work and until 4 pm, MSRTC managed to run 103 buses and transport 2,756 passengers.

Almost all these buses are leased vehicles.

The source further said that with the issuance of termination notices, some MSRTC employees are likely to resume their duties. “We will also provide protection to the employees,” the source said.