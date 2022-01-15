Visit houses of striking employees, convince them resume work: MSRTC to bus depot managers

To ensure that Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staffers, who have been on strike for the last 80 days, return to work, the corporation has instructed bus depot managers and officials to visit the houses of the employees and convince them to resume duty.

The workers have been on strike since October 27, last year, demanding MSRTC’s merger with the state government, in the hope of getting benefits availed by government employees.

Mumbai News Live | Follow latest updates

Nearly all the 250 bus depots across the state have been shut since November 9, almost paralysing public transport services in the interior parts of the state.

Several attempts to cajole the striking employees, including with higher pay, suspension, dismissal and threats of imposing stringent Act like MESMA, have failed to deter them.

Also Read | Pawar meets MSRTC unions, urges staffers to call off strike

Till friday, the MSRTC suspended over 11thousand staffers and terminated 3123 staffers for participating in the strike.

“Since all attempts have been failing and the corporation cannot suspend or dismiss all 60,000 employees, verbal instructions have been given to depot managers and officials to visit the houses of the staffers who are on strike and counsel them so that they resume work,” said an official.

Of the total 92,666 staffers only around 26,500 staffers reporter duty till Friday despite the appeal by Parab and Pawar.

The MSRTC however claims that everyday 300-400 staffers are joining the since Parab appealed the staffers and it will increase gradually.

Of the 250 depots, 215 are partially functional now and About 4 lakh passengers traveled in about 7138 trips of buses on Thursday.