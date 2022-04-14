Mumbai: MRVC chairman meets chief secretary to discuss pending state government funds for projects

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) Chairman Ravi Agarwal and Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the pending dues in terms of the state government’s share for railway infrastructure projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

According to sources, Srivastava assured the MRVC chief of clearing the dues as soon as possible. An internal meeting of the state government agencies will be held to decide further steps.

The MRVC is a joint Special Purpose Vehicle of the Ministry of Railways and the Maharashtra government, which undertakes major railway-related infrastructure projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

Established in the year 1999, the cost of the projects is shared by the state and Indian Railways in a ratio of 49:51.

“But for the past three years, the state government has not given its due share for the projects and the amount has now increased to over Rs 1,000 crore. The MRVC is reportedly facing financial constraints in completing the ongoing infrastructure projects and the work is getting delayed,” said an official of the corporation.

The MRVC has been following up on the funds for a long time. The meeting on Wednesday was organised to discuss and resolve the issues.

The official said during the meeting, MRVC officials shared information about the ongoing projects under MUTP and pointed out that the Ministry of Railways has provided additional funds of Rs 700 crore, along with its share of regular funds.

Agarwal also confirmed the development and said the meeting was positive and they are hopeful of getting the issues resolved soon. Officials from MMRDA and CIDCO also attended the meeting virtually. MRVC plans to spend between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 1,500 crore for the MUTP railway project this financial year.