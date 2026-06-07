Mrinaltai Gore Flyover draws flak within a day of inauguration

Less than 24 hours after its inauguration, the newly constructed Mrinaltai Gore Flyover in Goregaon has come under criticism from citizens, activists and Opposition leaders, who have questioned the quality of construction and flagged what they describe as an uneven road surface.

The 750-metre flyover, built at a cost of Rs 247.97 crore, took nearly eight years to complete after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued the work order in November 2018. During this period, the project’s cost rose by nearly 45 per cent from the original estimate of Rs 170.82 crore.

Criticism intensified on social media after videos of the flyover surfaced online. Sharing one such video on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray alleged poor workmanship.

“Look at the quality of the political posters. And then look at the quality of the road surface they had delivered. They’re only looting our beloved city !”

Look at the quality of the political posters. And then look at the quality of the road surface they had delivered. They’re only looting our beloved city! https://t.co/26ULVRzH9A — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 6, 2026

The videos showed sections of the carriageway appearing uneven, with what critics described as signs of patchwork. Visible wear and tear could also be seen along curved portions of the flyover.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also shared a video and questioned the quality of the work.

“Why is there patchwork already on a newly laid road? This whole stretch looks so badly done, it might develop craters with just one rainfall. Appalling quality of work. What excuse does the @mybmc have this time?”

Why is there patchwork already on a newly laid road? This whole stretch looks so badly done, it might develop craters with just one rainfall. Appalling quality of work. What excuse does the @mybmc have this time? https://t.co/CmmZhgZ65O — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 6, 2026

Beyond political circles, citizens and activists also raised concerns. RTI activist Anil Galgali demanded that the BMC publish a detailed white paper explaining the reasons behind the project’s delay, repeated cost escalations, contractor performance and accountability of civic officials.

However, BMC officials rejected allegations of substandard construction.

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A senior official associated with the project said that portions of the bridge, particularly along curves, appear uneven because of the installation of expansion joints. These structural gaps are designed to absorb expansion and contraction caused by temperature fluctuations, traffic loads and wind, thereby preventing damage to the bridge deck.

“If one can drive through the bridge, they will be able to discover that the road is smooth and no bumps could be felt during the ride. The uneven portion is mainly because of the joints that have been installed in the bridge,” the official said.

The official further denied claims of patchwork and maintained that the road surface had been constructed using mastic asphalt.

“The road of the bridge is being constructed by using Mastic Asphalt. It is appearing uneven from a distance since the settling in of the surface hasn’t happened in its entirety and it’s absolutely a normal phenomenon. Once the bridge starts to be used by motorists the surface will get settled and the smoothness of the road will return eventually,” the official told The Indian Express.

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Not the First Time

The Mrinaltai Gore Flyover is the latest in a series of BMC infrastructure projects to face criticism shortly after opening.

Last year, the newly inaugurated Vikhroli Rail Over Bridge drew criticism over its design, with motorists and urban planners pointing to the absence of pedestrian footpaths and a central divider on a structure carrying two-way traffic across three lanes.

In February 2024, the reconstructed Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri came under scrutiny after it failed to align with the adjoining CD Barfiwala Bridge. The new bridge deck was built at a higher elevation, creating a mismatch that prevented seamless traffic movement between the two structures and triggering widespread criticism.

Earlier, in 2020, the elevated Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road was criticised within days of opening after motorists reported an uneven road surface. Complaints also emerged that the tar on the road was melting, leading to vehicle skidding.