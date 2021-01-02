Mumbai: MP resident arrested with weapons

The police found firearms in the bag he was carrying and placed him under arrest. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a resident of Madhya Pradesh after he was found in possession of a carbine with two magazines, three pistols with three magazines and 15 live rounds.

The man, identified as Pravin Borde alias Pralhad (21), is being questioned, said police.

DCP (Crime) Akbar Pathan said, “In the past, we have arrested people coming to the city to sell country revolvers. The accused in this case was also carrying a carbine – a long barreled weapon used for short range warfare. We are trying to find out who was supposed to receive the firearm.”

Following a tip-off that a person was coming to Bandra with firearms on Thursday evening, a Crime Branch (Unit VIII) team laid a trap and detained Borde.

The police found firearms in the bag he was carrying and placed him under arrest.