Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Mumbai: Movement of Maldives President leads to traffic snarls on Western Express Highway

Several commuters who took the stretch complained that vehicular traffic had come to a standstill for over 20 minutes on the highway around 11 am.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 3, 2022 2:47:30 pm
Several commuters who took the stretch complained that vehicular traffic had come to a standstill for over 20 minutes on the highway around 11 am.

VVIP movement of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih led to a massive traffic snarl on the Western Express Highway Wednesday morning. Although the traffic police had put out an alert late on Tuesday night, several motorists who missed out the advisory got stuck in the jam. Movement of vehicles remained slow till afternoon, the police said.

At 11.16 pm Tuesday night, the traffic police had tweeted, “Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit on 3rd August, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM & Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30 PM to 06:00 PM.”

Several commuters who took the stretch complained that vehicular traffic had come to a standstill for over 20 minutes on the highway around 11 am. Some of them even took to Twitter to vent their anger. Nikita, a commuter, tweeted, “My flight is at 1:30 from the international airport. The airport is 15mins away from my house. I have been stuck in traffic for 1 hour due to the vvip movement. What if I miss my flight???”

The traffic police replied to her saying they have alerted the local traffic police outpost, however, the woman exclaimed, “WHAT IF I MISS MY FLIGHT?????? I AM STILL STUCK IN TRAFFIC DUE TO YOUR VVIP MOVEMENT THE BAGGAGE COUNTER WILL CLOSE IN 20 MINUTES.”

Meanwhile, another commuter tweeted, “Why can’t they use a helicopter instead of inconveniencing the public or come early morning when it’s not rush hours!”

Several others informed the traffic police on Twitter that they were stuck on the highway on the south-bound stretch near Jogeshwari and it took over 10 minutes to cover a kilometre. The cascading effect to a vehicular jam at Pedder Road in south Mumbai too.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:47:30 pm

