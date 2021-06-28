Mumbai: Motorists can travel non-stop from Worli to BKC as MMRDA opens second arm of Kalanagar flyover

The 804-metre long, 7.5-metre wide arm is the longest of the three-direction flyover at Kalanagar and its work has been completed in just four months | Twitter/@AUThackeray

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) today (Monday) opened the second arm of Kalanagar flyover, connecting Worli-Bandra Sealink with Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The 804-metre long, 7.5-metre wide arm is the longest of the three-direction flyover at Kalanagar and its work has been completed in just four months.

The 653-metre arm from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Bandra-Worli Sea link was opened to traffic on February 21. The third arm, 340 metres in length, has two lanes from Sion-Dharavi junction to Bandra-Worli Sealink.

At present, the roads from Western Expressway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link/S V Road, Sion/Dharavi Road, Bandra-Kurla Complex and two others roads intersect at Kalanagar thus causing heavy traffic snarls at this junction. To overcome this, MMRDA undertook the work of Kalanagar flyover which has already eased traffic and will further smoothen commute between the island city and western suburbs. This flyover will save about 10 minutes of travel time.

The original cost of the project was Rs 163.08 crore. However, owing to works on Metro Line-2B, it was revised to Rs 103.73 crore. The work order was issued to M/s. Simplex Infrastructure Ltd January 2017 with a time frame of 30 months.

However, getting various permissions from the forest department, traffic police department, public works department and excise department, and frequent changes in the alignment of the flyover affected the speed of work. Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns also played a part in the work getting delayed. M/s. Simplex Infrastructure Ltd’ sub-contractor M/s. RPS Infraproject Pvt Ltd carried out the work.