Mumbai: 1,991 motorists booked in 19 days for driving in wrong direction

The Mumbai traffic police cracked the whip on motorists driving in the wrong direction by registering 1,991 cases in a mere 19 days following an order by police commissioner Sanjay Pande. In the same period, from March 7 to 25, 15,613 other motorists were booked for driving on the wrong side in one-way streets.

Pande had also sought removal of abandoned vehicles clogging the roads. In the same period, 4,335 abandoned vehicles were towed off the roads.

Here is all that we did yesterday. Broken down to each location as some wanted. #WrongSideDriving #RemoveKhatara etc. we will improve. pic.twitter.com/0DEEv2cjGX — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 26, 2022

“We are working on scrapping and permanent dumping with support from Aaditya Thackeray, hopefully it will happen soon,” Pande tweeted. Thackeray, the state tourism and environment minister, replied, “Mumbai is cleaning up its act on traffic and traffic rules, khataras and some key issues of citizens. Appealing to all Mumbaikars to come forward and support this initiative!”

The police also fined 52,032 motorists for parking vehicles in no-parking areas. Another instruction by Pandey was to remove vehicles clogging areas outside railway stations and creating traffic jams. Action was taken against 24, 635 such vehicles.

Pande, who is active on Twitter, was informed by a person that driving in the wrong direction was a major issue at Sakinaka. “Problem is immense, we all know. From my side I will be relentless,” he replied.