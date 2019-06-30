Mumbai: Mother dies as she jumps in front of moving train, toddler has miraculous escape

A 23-year-old woman on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train between Khar and Bandra railway stations.

She was carrying her two-year-old son in her arms when she jumped. However, the child had a miraculous escape, as the boy landed on the other side of the tracks due to the impact of the speeding train, police said.

The GRP registered an accidental death report. Officers said preliminary investigation showed that the woman’s husband had committed suicide earlier this month.

The woman was identified as Sabina Bano Sadam Shah (23), a homemaker, and the son as Aman Ali. Sabina’s husband Sadam was a labourer and the family was staying at Govandi.

“Owing to financial crisis, the husband hanged himself in their house on June 10. Since then, the woman had shifted to her parents’ house in Santacruz. She was depressed…,” said Senior Inspector Vilas Choughale of Bandra GRP.

Police said the two were rushed to Bhabha hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead. Aman Ali is still undergoing treatment. His custody went to Sadam’s parents.

“The two remained unidentified for a while but later we found her mobile phone. We got the number of one social worker. She identified the woman and contacted her family members,” the officer added.