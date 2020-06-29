Mumbai mortality rate goes up from 3% to 5.66% after another data reconciliation exercise by BMC

Earlier, on June 17, the BMC added 862 deaths after data reconciliation, and since then, more deaths have been added in the last few days after several rounds of data reconciliation. (Representational) Earlier, on June 17, the BMC added 862 deaths after data reconciliation, and since then, more deaths have been added in the last few days after several rounds of data reconciliation. (Representational)

The Mortality rate of Covid-19 patients in the city, as calculated by the BMC, has gone up from 3 per cent to 5.66 per cent after a data reconciliation exercise conducted to add deaths previously deemed non-Covid deaths. Now, the mortality rate is much higher than the national average, which is around 3 per cent, as well as the state average, which is nearly 4.5 per cent with 1.64 lakh positive cases.

Earlier, on June 17, the BMC added 862 deaths after data reconciliation, and since then, more deaths have been added in the last few days after several rounds of data reconciliation.

According to an analysis of the civic body’s data, the mortality rate is the highest in M-West (Chembur) ward at 10.47 per cent, followed by 8.22 per cent in H-East (Bandra East, Santa Cruz) ward, and 8.02 per cent in B (Dongari, Umarkhadi) ward. The Covid-19 toll in the city has gone past 4,000.

An analysis of ward-wise data, provided by the epidemiology cell of the BMC, on the novel coronavirus shows that, as of June 27, 4,084 deaths have been recorded out of 72,151 cases of infection, and while 41,723 patients have been discharged, there are 26,335 active cases.

According to the data, M-West ward has 2,310 cases, of which 242 are deaths, and 1,453 have been discharged. There are 615 active cases in the area. Officials said the high mortality rate is due to patients suffering from co-morbidities, and for those in the age group of above 50.

“About 90 per cent deaths are due to co-morbid conditions, and of those who are aged above 50. Most of these cases were reported in densely populated slums like PL Lokhande Marg, Lal Dongar, Thakkar Bappa, Ghatla village. Now, the situation is under control as the doubling rate of cases in M-West is 60 days, better than many other wards. The average daily growth rate is 1.1 per cent,” said Prithviraj Chouhan, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, M-West ward.

Similarly, H-East ward, which has a mortality rate of 8.22 per cent, recorded 3,442 cases, out of which 283 are deaths, 2,360 discharged, and 798 active. “In our ward, there are 78 per cent slums where maximum number of people is suffering from co-morbidities. Cases have dipped now and the death rate has shown improvement,” said Ashok Khairnar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, H-East ward.

Earlier, fatality rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai since May last week until June 17, was between 3 per cent and 3.5 per cent. Officials from the BMC said the “goof up” happened because of two reasons: delay in providing data by private hospitals to epidemiology cell, and from there further delay in informing wards, and marking a death happened due to co-morbid conditions as ‘non-Covid’.

Among wards with lowest mortality rate, C ward (Kalbadevi, Marine Lines) has 2.16 per cent with 22 deaths and 1,017 cases. Following this, A ward (Colaba, Fort) has 39 deaths with 2.22 per cent mortality rate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.