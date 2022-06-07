Mumbai: Homemaker fails to repay loan, morphed photo sent to contacts

A 22-year-old homemaker who took a Rs 3,000 loan from an online loan app was sexually harassed by loan recovery agents who circulated her morphed nude photo to people in her contact list and sent her abusive messages from 14 different mobile numbers.

An FIR was registered on Monday at the Shivaji Nagar police station under sections 504 (intentional insult), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code and 67 A (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.

The woman told the police that she is a homemaker and her husband is a cab driver. She was in need of a loan and came across a video on YouTube on May 25 where she saw an advertisement for a loan app called ‘Kreditloan’. She signed in with her email id, sent a selfie and photos of her Aadhaar and PAN cards. The app also got access to her contact list.

The homemaker requested a loan of Rs 5,000 but was given only Rs 3,000. On June 2, she started receiving messages asking her to repay the loan. She also received an obscene video and the person said that soon her face will be morphed in the video and it will be circulated to people in her contact list.

The next few days, the woman received many abusive messages and phone calls from 14 different mobile numbers. On June 5, she received her photo which was morphed with a half-nude photo of another woman. Hours later, she received a phone call from her friend who said that she too had received the morphed photo and the caller was asking her to pay the loan.

The woman then decided to approach the police.

The Maharashtra cyber police are collating data on all such loan app fraud cases and are sending information on such predatory apps to Google, asking it to block them. Police suspect that several such cases take place in Mumbai but people fear approaching them due to social stigma.