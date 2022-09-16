Vasai: More than a year later, murder mystery of headless corpse solved, husband arrested

The Vasai police have solved the murder mystery of a 24-year-old woman, whose headless body was stuffed in a bag and thrown in a creek in Bhuigaon Kalamb area in Vasai in July last year, with the arrest of her husband, who allegedly committed the crime suspecting her character.

On July 26, around 10 am, the body of Saniya Asif Shaikh was found in a decomposed state. Back then, 10-12 police teams from Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate were formed to trace her identity and missing complaints across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar were checked but no leads could be found.

Further, thousands of missing complaints across India on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) were checked but no leads were found there either.

Asif Hanif Shaikh, who was arrested on Wednesday, works as a housekeeper and is a resident of Nalasopara (east). Asif did not file a missing complaint for his wife and after committing the murder, his joint family moved to Mumbra, police said. Asif and Saniya had an arranged marriage in 2017. Saniya was from Belagavi in Karnataka.

As Saniya’s parents had died, the match was found by her uncle. Asif and Saniya have a four-year-old daughter. Six months after their marriage, Asif had left for Saudi Arabia and returned in 2020 after the pandemic broke out. Since then, he has worked as a housekeeper, police said.

According to the police, Asif suspected Saniya’s character and she suspected that Asif was having an affair. Further, Saniya was allegedly being ill-treated by her in-laws. The police said Asif had divorced his first wife thinking she was having an affair, after which he had married Saniya. Asif had also warned his wife against speaking with her family back in Karnataka.

After Saniya went missing, her uncle and cousins based in Karnataka called Asif and his family members many times but he never took their calls. Her uncle finally decided to meet her and reached their Nalasopara residence but found out that the family had moved to Mumbra, police said. Her family members then went to Mumbra but she was not found, following which they went to local Achole police station in Nalasopara where their family lived and filed a missing complaint on August 29 this year.

Kalyanrao Karpe, senior inspector of Vasai police station, said, “Saniya’s family alleged she was missing for 13 months. The local police then discussed the matter with higher-ups and we realised the description matched with the woman whose headless body was found last year.”

The Vasai police had taken DNA samples from the decomposed body before disposing it off and a DNA match was found with her relative, helping them ascertain her identity.

Abdulhaq Desai, police inspector(crime) at Vasai police station, said, “On September 14, we arrested Asif who confessed to the crime. He is in our custody. The possibility of his relatives being involved cannot be ruled out. Further investigations are on to establish the sequence of crime, involvement of more accused and to try and find the head of the woman.”