Mumbai: More than 300 two-wheeler riders fined for taking Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover

More than 300 two-wheeler riders have been booked in the last eight days for taking the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road flyover which was partially shut from last Thursday owing to repair works, said a notification by the Mumbai traffic police.

The repair works were initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after receiving several complaints of bikes skidding on the flyover, inaugurated on August 1. On Wednesday, the entire flyover was reopened for four-wheelers and light commercial vehicles after completing repair works. However, officials from BMC said that it will remain shut for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

Around 224 two-wheeler riders have been booked under section 179 (wilfully disobeys any direction lawfully given by any person or authority empowered under this Act) of Motor Vehicles Act and fined Rs 500 each. Apart from that, 15 two-wheeler drivers are booked under section 184 (dangerous driving) of MV Act and fined Rs 1000 each.

Kishore Shinde, senior inspector of Mankhurd traffic division said, “awareness is more important as bikers are complaining they are not aware of the ban of two-wheelers on the flyover. We are now booking them for a lighter section of no entry. I have told my traffic policemen to make as many cases as possible as prevention is better than cure. The bikers argue with us that there is no signboard but the BMC has put up a board and all newspapers have covered the issue.”