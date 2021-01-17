Mumbai: Morcha in support of farmers’ agitation

CLOSE TO 100 organisations and civil society groups came together under the banner of ‘Kisan Alliance Morcha’ in support of the farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws in Delhi. The morcha began from Islam Gymkhana on Marine Lines and ended at Azad Maidan. Leaders like activist Medha Patkar and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti were among those who addressed the gathering and voiced their support and expressed solidarity with the farmers in New Delhi.

While speakers questioned the need for the new farm laws, they also raised questions over the formation of the four-member committee by the Supreme Court to mediate between the government and farmers.

“We want to give a clear message to the government that this fight will go on until the farm laws are taken back,” said Dr Shaheryar Ansari, representative of Students Islamic Organisation of India. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the protest on the Delhi border, has given a countrywide call to intensify and broaden the struggle from January 23 to 26.

In Maharashtra, on January 23, thousands of tractors and vehicles will start their journey to Mumbai. On January 24, thousands of farmers and workers will converge at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai and begin their three-day sit-in. On January 25, a massive rally will be taken to Raj Bhavan and a memo will be submitted to the governor. On January 26, there will be a flag hoisting ceremony at Azad Maidan to observe Republic Day.