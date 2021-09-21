Mumbai-Mora ferry rates hiked

Mumbaikars planning to take a ferry from Bhaucha Dhakka to Mora or Rewas may soon have to shell out more money for travel on this route.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has increased the fares for Mumbai-Mora route, potentially impacting the many who travel to Uran through this route.

Sanjay Sharma, chief ports officer of MMB said, “The boat owners were demanding a fare hike and we had to sanction it as prices of diesel had gone up and also the cost of insurance. The occupancy had gone down in the pandemic period and a lot of health workers from Uran also take this ferry. Finally, we have allowed increase of Rs 10. Fares will be now Rs 80 instead of Rs 70 per passenger.”

Meanwhile, a proposal to hike fares of catamarans and boat services from Gateway of India to Mandwa – the most popular getaway to Alibag – is being perused by Mumbai Port Trust.