Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Mumbai: Moosewala accused takes cops for a ride in Salman threat case

An IPS officer said, “It is true that our probe has revealed the details provided by Kamble to be false. However, the probe is underway and we have a few suspects in the case.”

Written by Mohamed Thaver | Mumbai |
June 15, 2022 12:30:20 am
The Mumbai Police had questioned Kamble since the threat letter to Khan was undersigned by L.B. and G.B. assumed to be Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldie Brar Kamble had informed the police that three men from Rajasthan, who had worked for a bit in Palghar, had come to the city to keep the letter.

Kamble had informed the police that three men from Rajasthan, who had worked for a bit in Palghar, had come to the city to keep the letter. However, police teams that went to these places found that Kamble had taken them for a ride.
Kamble had informed the police that three men from Rajasthan, who had worked for a bit in Palghar, had come to the city to keep the letter. However, police teams that went to these places found that Kamble had taken them for a ride.

An IPS officer said, “It is true that our probe has revealed the details provided by Kamble to be false. However, the probe is underway and we have a few suspects in the case.”

A source from the investigation team said that the three persons who Kamble claimed had come to keep the letter were behind bars when the letter was kept at Bandra Bandstand on June 5. The trio were arrested for looting a jewellery shop at Sirohi in Rajasthan prior to that and were put behind bars.
Kamble had also told the investigators that the two men had worked for some time at a factory in Palghar before coming to the city. The police team that went to Palghar also found that no such persons had been employed over there.

“We realised that he had been misguiding us. He now claims that the trio had a meeting a few months back but we are taking that with a pinch of salt,” an officer said. The officer, however, added that they have a few more suspects in the case who are under the scanner.

After Kamble’s name had been revealed by the Punjab police as one of the accused in the murder of Moosewala, the Pune (rural) had arrested him in connection with an earlier case registered with them. Kamble was also questioned in connection with the Salman Khan threat letter case as in both cases it was suspected that the Bishnoi gang was involved.

After Kamble started making revelations in the Salman Khan case, a team from Mumbai Police crime branch also went to Pune where they questioned him. It was during this interrogation that Kamble made up the story of three men from Rajasthan having come to the city to keep the letter at Bandra bandstand.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said that, so far, it has emerged in the preliminary probe that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang may be involved in keeping the threat letter with the purpose of creating fear and using it to extort money from others.

