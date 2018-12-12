Mumbai: Month after rape complaint, policeman still on the run

Almost a month after an FIR was lodged against a police sub-inspector for allegedly raping a woman, the accused is still on the run. A police team sent to his village in Ratnagiri has returned empty-handed, the police said.

Advertising

Last month, a 26-year-old woman from Mumbai had approached the Kongaon police against a police sub-inspector attached to the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi.

“The woman alleged sub-inspector Rohan Gonjari, who was the investigation officer in a case she had filed there, raped her several times and threatened her. We had lodged an FIR,” said a police officer.

Almost a month later, the police have not managed to arrest Gonjari. “He fled when he got to know about the case. We sent a team to look for him in his village and nearby areas last week. But he isn’t there,” a senior officer said, requesting anonymity.