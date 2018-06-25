Mumbai: Month after boy’s body found in pit, his death remains a mystery

The boy’s father, an autorickshaw driver in Dombivali, said that the boy went missing on May 25. The boy’s father, an autorickshaw driver in Dombivali, said that the boy went missing on May 25.

Nearly a month after a seven-year-old boy was found dead in the drainage pit of an under-construction building in Dombivali’s Manpada area, investigators remain uncertain about why he was killed. Believing that the boy may have accidentally fallen into the pit, the police had arrested five men employed at the construction site on charges of negligence. However, after confirmation of sexual harassment in the post-mortem report, the police say they have no fresh leads.

The boy’s father, an autorickshaw driver in Dombivali, told The Indian Express that the boy went missing on May 25. “He had gone out to play, but never returned,” said the father. The family approached the police late in the night.

“We immediately started looking for the boy. As there was an under-construction building near the boy’s house, we sought the help of the fire brigade on May 26. The boy’s body was found in a drainage pit at the site soon afterwards,” said a police officer from Manpada.

However, after the body was sent for post-mortem, the doctors found out that there were multiple injuries, including blunt trauma, on the boy’s body, indicating that he may have been assaulted and thrown in the pit. “The report also found that the boy was sexually assaulted. We had already lodged a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, and we added Section 377,” said the officer.

According to Manpada Senior Inspector, Gajanan Kabdule, five men employed at the site were arrested for causing death by negligence. “We are investigating about the sexual offences, but till now there is no progress,” he said.

The family of the boy is in shock, said the police. “All we want to know is what exactly happened on the day he went missing,” the father said.

Meanwhile, the police said the five arrested men, who are still in judicial custody, have maintained that they had not seen the boy before the body was found. “They have been booked for negligence and not the sexual offence,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

