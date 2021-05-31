Light rain, thundershowers likely in Mumbai for 2 days: IMD

Thunderstorm developments over the state are also likely in the coming two days. (File Photo)

Several parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar started witnessing moderate rain since Monday morning. According to the 48-hour forecast, issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and thundershowers are likely in the city.

A partly-cloudy sky was seen on Monday. Light rain will continue throughout the week, the forecast added.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 48.2 mm of rain, bringing down the daytime temperature. At 32 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature recorded on Monday was two degrees below normal.

“The maximum temperature appreciably fell over north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. There was no large change in maximum temperatures elsewhere over the region. They were appreciably below normal over north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada,” the IMD said.

Thunderstorm developments over the state are also likely in the coming two days. Thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, moderate to intense spell of rain and gusty winds, are very likely over Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded, Beed and Osmanabad.

The period from March to May for Maharashtra is largely hot and dry. The pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai between March and May are sparse, with the normal rainfall being 20.2 mm for the pre-monsoon season. Mumbai has recorded 1,105 percent excess rain (from March to May 31).

Rainfall along with cyclone Tauktae pushed the rainfall figures, especially in the coastal districts of Konkan. May 17 was the record-breaking rainfall day for Mumbai in May when 214 mm of rain was recorded in 24 hours, ending May 18, both at the Santacruz and Colaba observatories.

Between March 1 and May 31 (5.30 pm), Mumbai recorded 304 mm of rain.