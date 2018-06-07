Mumbai rains: Waterlogging in several parts of the city, trains delayed

Dark rain clouds hover over Mumbai ahead of the monsoon. (Express Photo/Pradip Das) Dark rain clouds hover over Mumbai ahead of the monsoon. (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

With the monsoon expected to make landfall in Mumbai by tomorrow, the city continued to receive heavy pre-monsoon showers Thursday morning. Within 45 minutes of moderate rainfall this morning, several parts of central Mumbai were waterlogged, especially in chronic flooding spots like Hindmata in Dadar, Dadar TT circle, Elphinstone Road, and parts of Parel. The railway tracks near Sion station were also inundated in the showers.

Traffic police officials started diverting traffic around Hindmata after water levels rose to around 1.5 feet. Traffic was also diverted from King Circle and Sion road no. 24.

Trains on the Central Line, meanwhile, were running 10 to 15 minutes late while the Western line managed to continue services as per schedule.

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon to make landfall in Mumbai by tomorrow

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the Santacruz observatory recorded 18.8 mm rainfall and Colaba recorded 35.8 mm rainfall between 4 am to 8.30 am on Thursday.

Grey skies in Mumbai; the monsoon is expected to make landfall in the state by Friday. (Express Photo/Pradip Das) Grey skies in Mumbai; the monsoon is expected to make landfall in the state by Friday. (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

“Monsoon has not arrived in Mumbai as of now and the rains in the city and adjoining areas since morning are premonsoon showers. The monsoon winds have now reached Goa and in the next 24 hours will reach southern Maharashtra/ Konkan. It will reach Mumbai in the next 48 to 72 hours,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

In pictures: Dark skies across Kerala as the monsoons set in

The weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall in the city over the weekend. “Monsoonal heavy rain warning is still in place for June 8 and 9. On June 10 the intensity of rain is likely to decrease as per our latest forecast,” he added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd