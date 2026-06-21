Yellow alert for Mumbai as monsoon arrival nears, water woes to continue

Mumbai experienced a href=”https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/rain-mumbai-imd-monsoon-advance-10750115/”>light rain Sunday morning, with several areas in the island city and eastern suburbs recording brief showers between 6 am and 7 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Sunday afternoon, which is in effect until June 24.

This alert indicates the possibility of moderate rainfall, accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 40 km/h. In addition to Mumbai, yellow alerts have also been issued for the districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

Talking to The Indian Express, IMD officials said that sporadic rain is expected to continue until June 23, the anticipated date for the monsoon’s arrival in Mumbai.

“At present, the state is getting set for monsoon onset; as a result, we are witnessing these kinds of spells of sporadic rains. This phenomenon is absolutely normal, and we are hoping that monsoon rains will make landfall by June 23,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai.

Recent data indicate that several areas in Mumbai received rainfall, including Worli (25 mm), Ghatkopar (24 mm), Lower Parel (21 mm), Chembur (20 mm), and Mankhurd (16 mm). Additionally, the IMD data reveals that Mumbai’s minimum (night) temperature decreased by 3 degrees following the rainfall.

On Sunday morning, the night temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius at the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, while the Coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 26.7 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the minimum temperature at both stations on Saturday, June 20, was 28.6 degrees Celsius.

The monsoon was expected to arrive in Mumbai on June 11. However, due to the El Niño phenomenon, a global climatic event known for disrupting typical wind and atmospheric patterns, the onset of the monsoon in Mumbai was delayed. As a result, Mumbai and several other Indian cities have been experiencing a heat wave and high humidity since March 2026.

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Mumbai’s water scarcity to continue

Officials have stated that these rains will not affect the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. As an island city, Mumbai relies on these seven lakes—Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna—for its daily water supply.

The catchment areas of these lakes fill during the monsoon, providing a year-round water supply to households and establishments via pipelines and water tunnels.

While Tulsi and Vihar lakes are located in Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the other five lakes are distributed across the Thane, Nashik, and Palghar districts.

“As of now, rain is only predicted along the coastline of Maharashtra. Since these lakes are located deep in the hinterland, the chances of their catchment areas receiving substantial rainfall do not seem favourable at this time,” Nair said.

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According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on June 21 (Sunday), Mumbai’s water stock was at 8.68 per cent of its total capacity, amounting to 1.25 lakh million litres out of 14.47 lakh million litres. Additionally, records indicate that there was no rainfall in the catchment areas of these lakes in the previous 24 hours.

On June 21, 2025, Mumbai’s lake level was at 25.87 per cent, while on June 21, 2024, it was at 5.31 per cent.

IMD yellow alert: June 21-June 24

Districts under yellow alert: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.

What to expect?

Light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-400 kmph)

When will monsoon rains arrive – June 23

Mumbai’s water stock at a glance

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Total water stock of Mumbai: 14.47 lakh million litres

Current stock: 1.25 lakh million litres or 8.68 per cent

Lakewise stock

Upper Vaitarna: 0

Modak Sagar: 23.8 per cent

Tansa: 3.04 per cent

Middle Vaitarna: 0.34 per cent

Bhatsa: 7.99 per cent

Vihar: 41.25 per cent

Tulsi: 8.6 per cent