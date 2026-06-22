Parts of city drenched, monsoon yet to arrive; Mumbai’s wait continues

Pre-monsoon rain lashes parts of the western suburbs as IMD has issued a yellow alert until 24 June, at Andheri in Mumbai. (EXpress photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Parts of Mumbai woke up to heavy showers on Monday morning amid a yellow alert issued for the region. However, the city’s wait for the official onset of the southwest monsoon continues, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that monsoon conditions are likely to advance into Mumbai within the next 48 hours.

Offering respite from the prolonged dry spell, moderate to heavy rain lashed pockets of the western suburbs and the island city during the early hours of Monday. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather stations showed that between 6 am and 7 am, the highest rainfall was recorded in Bandra at 70 mm, followed by Worli (61 mm), Dadar (58 mm), Adarsh Nagar in Worli (44 mm), Malabar Hill (44 mm) and Juhu (25 mm).