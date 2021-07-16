Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy downpour in Mumbai, major areas in the city waterlogged

A woman walks on a road in Navi Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: After meagre rains on Thursday, Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour, which continued through the night and in the early hours of Friday, leading to 27 roads being inundated, 85 bus routes diverted and 250 people evacuated from the Mithi River banks.

Extremely heavy rain was recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory at 253.3mm, which is the second highest 24-hour rainfall in a decade. The Thursday night downpour is also the highest rainfall recorded this season. In 2019, the city had recorded 375.2mm on July 2, which was the highest 24-hour rain in the month between 2015 and 2020. In 2018, it was 184.3mm (July 10), 163.4mm in 2017 (July 18), 114.5mm in 2016 (July 30), and 61 mm in 2015 (July 21).

The downpour caused heavy flooding in low lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Sheetal Cinema in Kurla LBS Road. Traffic was affected and over 85 buses were forced to either cancel or divert the routes including Andheri, Chembur, Sion and Wadala.

Due to heavy rains in Sion Kurla-Vidyavihar-Ghatkopar-Chembur area leading to water level rising on track, trains are running cautiously, 20-25 minutes late on mainline(central) & harbour line, Central Railway announced.