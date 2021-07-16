scorecardresearch
Friday, July 16, 2021
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy downpour in Mumbai, major areas in the city waterlogged

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Extremely heavy rain was recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory at 253.3mm, which is the second highest 24-hour rainfall in a decade.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 16, 2021 12:06:04 pm
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Southwest Monsoon covers entire country after delay of five days: IMDA woman walks on a road in Navi Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: After meagre rains on Thursday, Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour, which continued through the night and in the early hours of Friday, leading to 27 roads being inundated, 85 bus routes diverted and 250 people evacuated from the Mithi River banks.

Extremely heavy rain was recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory at 253.3mm, which is the second highest 24-hour rainfall in a decade. The Thursday night downpour is also the highest rainfall recorded this season. In 2019, the city had recorded 375.2mm on July 2, which was the highest 24-hour rain in the month between 2015 and 2020. In 2018, it was 184.3mm (July 10), 163.4mm in 2017 (July 18), 114.5mm in 2016 (July 30), and 61 mm in 2015 (July 21).

The downpour caused heavy flooding in low lying areas of Chunabhatti, Sion, Dadar, and Gandhi Market, Chembur and Sheetal Cinema in Kurla LBS Road. Traffic was affected and over 85 buses were forced to either cancel or divert the routes including Andheri, Chembur, Sion and Wadala.

Due to heavy rains in Sion Kurla-Vidyavihar-Ghatkopar-Chembur area leading to water level rising on track, trains are running cautiously, 20-25 minutes late on mainline(central) & harbour line, Central Railway announced.

Heavy downpour in Mumbai, major areas in the city waterlogged. Follow this space for the latest updates.

12:06 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Heavy rains in parts of Mumbai; local train services hit due to water-logging

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and its suburbs since early morning on Friday, leading to water-logging on tracks at a few places and affecting the local train services, officials said.

The suburban trains on the Central Railway's main line as well as the Harbour line are running 20 to 25 minutes behind their schedule, an official said. Local train services are currently running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bound for general commuters in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A civic official said that the city has been witnessing downpour since early morning, but its suburbs have reported more rainfall. (PTI)

12:04 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Tulsi lake starts to overflow due to heavy rains

Tulsi lake, one of the seven lakes that supplies drinking water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Friday at 11 am. 

People walk in the rain with umbrellas at Mumbai on Wednesday,(Express Photo by Ganesh shirsekar)

IMD classifies 15.6-64.4mm in 24 hours as moderate rain; 64.5-115.5mm rain as heavy; 115.6-204.4mm as very heavy; and over 204.5mm as extremely heavy rain. Moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, said IMD.

The Extremely heavy rain left 27 city roads waterlogged— areas like Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Sion Road no 24, Wadala Bridge, Chunabhatti, Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon, RCF, Chembur Phatak, Milan Subway, Linking Road, roads leading to eastern freeway, Sheetal Cinema in Kurla LBS Road.

As per the BMC data, between 4 am to 7 am, the island city recorded 36mm rainfall, 73mm in the western suburb and the highest 75mm in the eastern suburb of Mumbai.

Mithi River crossed dangerous mark following which so far about 250 people have been evacuated from Kranti Nagar slum which is located at the bank river.

The residents have been shifted to Bail Bazar Municipal schools as a precautionary measure, said BMC.

