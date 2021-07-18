scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Mumbai rains: Water supply to parts of city hit after BMC plant in Bhandup inundated

Residents of western suburbs and the island city area are likely to get supply with less pressure and there may also be turbidity in the water, officials said.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: July 18, 2021 3:27:38 pm
Mumbai rainRepair work underway at the Bhandup Water filtration plant (Express photo)

With floodwaters having entered the Bhandup water purification complex adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park following intense rainfall, normal water supply to the western suburbs and the island city area of Mumbai has been affected. Residents are likely to get supply with less pressure and there may also be turbidity in the water, officials said.

Water works department officials said that it will take three to eight hours to restart normal supply.

Hydraulic engineer Ajay Rathod said with the plant owned by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation affected, his team was working to dewater the pumps.

Follow |Mumbai Rains Live Updates

“Out of seven pumps, we have restored and repaired three. Repairs on the rest is on. We don’t want damage to the pumping system. We are pumping out all water from the pumps and the filtration area. Water supply will be normal by Monday. But there will be turbidity in the water and Mumbaikars are advised to boil the water before using it,” Rathod told the Indian Express.

Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu said, “Water supply to western Mumbai and island city will be affected. We are trying to bypass one filtration system of 900 million litres per day at the moment and supply through another system.’’

