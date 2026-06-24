Tracks cave in, trains stall, buses break down as monsoon rain disrupts Mumbai

People wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall inundates several parts of the city, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday. (PTI)

As monsoon showers swept across Mumbai, heavy rainfall disrupted transport services on the suburban railway and public bus networks, affecting thousands of commuters on Wednesday.

On the Trans-Harbour line connecting Thane and Navi Mumbai, local train services remained suspended for over an hour between 5.50 am and 7.35 am, leaving commuters stranded at several stations.

The disruption occurred after soil and ballast beneath the railway tracks caved in between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations following heavy rainfall in the area. Upon detecting the track failure, railway authorities immediately initiated safety measures, including crowd management and emergency repair work.

According to a Central Railway official, engineering teams were rushed to the affected stretch to stabilise the track bed and restore safe operations. Services resumed shortly after repairs were completed, with normal operations restored by 7.35 am.