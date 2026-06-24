Tracks cave in, trains stall, buses break down as monsoon rain disrupts Mumbai

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As monsoon showers swept across Mumbai, heavy rainfall disrupted transport services on the suburban railway and public bus networks, affecting thousands of commuters on Wednesday.
On the Trans-Harbour line connecting Thane and Navi Mumbai, local train services remained suspended for over an hour between 5.50 am and 7.35 am, leaving commuters stranded at several stations.
The disruption occurred after soil and ballast beneath the railway tracks caved in between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations following heavy rainfall in the area. Upon detecting the track failure, railway authorities immediately initiated safety measures, including crowd management and emergency repair work.
According to a Central Railway official, engineering teams were rushed to the affected stretch to stabilise the track bed and restore safe operations. Services resumed shortly after repairs were completed, with normal operations restored by 7.35 am.
The disruption affected 12 up and down services on the Trans-Harbour line. Hundreds of passengers were forced to disembark and wait at stations as trains remained halted during the suspension. The incident caused significant inconvenience to office-goers and daily commuters travelling between Thane and Navi Mumbai during the morning peak hours and triggered cascading delays across the suburban rail network.
Separately, waterlogging was reported on tracks at Matunga station on Central Railway’s main line, resulting in delays of around 10 to 15 minutes in suburban services. Instances of waterlogging were also reported near Dadar station and Matunga Road station on Western Railway’s suburban network. Railway authorities cleared the accumulated water at Matunga Road shortly thereafter.
The incidents come despite extensive monsoon preparedness measures undertaken by the railways. Towards the end of May, Western Railway had carried out drain-cleaning and desilting works at Dadar and Matunga stations to ensure the free flow of stormwater during the monsoon season.
Videos showing waterlogging on Platform 1 of Bhandup station after overnight rainfall surfaced on social media, prompting criticism from commuters over the railways’ monsoon preparedness. During the morning peak hour, suburban services on Central Railway were delayed by up to 20 minutes, while Western Railway services ran around 10 minutes behind schedule.
Railway authorities said they remained on alert and were continuously monitoring vulnerable locations across the network as the city continued to receive heavy showers.
Meanwhile, bus services operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking also faced significant disruption due to the downpour. Till Wednesday evening, nearly 200 buses suffered breakdowns amid the adverse weather conditions.
Bus services on several routes were also diverted owing to waterlogging and uprooted trees at multiple locations across the city. While most affected routes were restored by around 10.30 am, services on Route A-224 between Santacruz Depot and Borivali railway station, Route 110 between Wadala and Worli, and Route 117 between Dadar and Wadala Depot remained curtailed for more than five hours.
Disruptions in BEST’s bus network forced many commuters to rely on auto-rickshaws, taxis and app-based transport services for last-mile connectivity.
The undertaking currently operates a fleet of 2,802 buses across 399 feeder and long-distance routes in Mumbai. As monsoon showers continued through the day, transport authorities remained on high alert to respond to further weather-related disruptions.
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