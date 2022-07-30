scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Up by 150% — cost of monsoon preparations

The civic body is likely to have used Rs 5,000-6000 crore for monsoon preparedness in 2022-23, in comparison to around Rs 2,000 crore spent in 2018-19.

Written by Eeshanpriya MS | Mumbai |
July 30, 2022 11:10:07 pm
Mumbai Monsoon preparation, Mumbai rains, Maharashtra Monsoon, Mumbai Monsoon preparation budget, Mumbai latest news, Indian ExpressDespite its demands on the taxpayers' money, taking up monsoon preparedness works is the need of the hour, said experts. (file)

Corresponding to the increase in intensity and unpredictability of rainfall, the cost of preparing Mumbai for monsoon has increased by around 150 per cent in the last four to five years, shows BMC data.

While Mumbai records an average of 2,200 mm rainfall in monsoon, the city had recorded around 3,000 mm of rain in 2021.

Between 12-15 per cent of BMC’s Rs 45,949.21 crore annual budget for 2022-23 has been allocated for projects related to monsoon preparations – up from 7-8 per cent four or five years ago, according to BMC estimates.

The civic body is likely to have used Rs 5,000-6000 crore for monsoon preparedness in 2022-23, in comparison to around Rs 2,000 crore spent in 2018-19. The size of the municipal budget in 2018 was Rs 27,258.07 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

The cost of small monsoon works alone, such as desilting nullahs and cleaning underground drains, widening drains, filling potholes, pre-monsoon road repair works and and installing dewatering pumps is estimated to be Rs 800 crore in 2022-23. This monsoon, BMC installed about 500 dewatering pumps.

P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner, said, “There are two aspects of monsoon preparedness – preventing loss of life and mitigating loss of the image of the city and the government. The budgetary allocation of monsoon-related works has increased in four to five years and its share in BMC budget has also gone up.”

The capital budget of BMC’s storm water drains department has shot up by 87 per cent – from Rs 822 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 1,539 crore in 2022-23. The capital budget of the roads department has shot up by 91 per cent – from Rs 1,148 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 2,200 crore in 2022-23.

While waterlogging has not led to loss of life in the recent past, it slows down life, Velarasu said. “In a coastal city like Mumbai, over 200 mm of rainfall in a few hours will result in waterlogging. We pour in crores of rupees to mitigate this.”

Apart from the routine expenditure, BMC has recently spent on bigger projects like underground silos for Hindamata (Rs 110 crore) and underground water pumping mechanism at Gandhi market (Rs 30 crore). More projects are underway, such as the underground water tanks at Milan subway – estimated to cost Rs 77 crore.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Promising pothole-free roads, over the next two years, BMC has proposed to convert 400 km of roads to cement-concrete at a cost of Rs 4,900 crore. Work of cement concretisation of 236 km of roads has been undertaken for 2022-23 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore. Work of cement concretisation of 989.84 km of roads has been completed. Moreover, this year, BMC has allotted Rs 1.5 crore for each of the 24 administrative wards to fill potholes during monsoon.

Despite its demands on the taxpayers’ money, taking up monsoon preparedness works is the need of the hour, said experts.

Pankaj Joshi, an urban planner, said, “These choices differ from one government to another. More than a decade ago, when Brimstowad was first proposed, an administrator asked his department what would be the consequence of not taking up Rs 5,000 crore worth of proposed works as part of the project.

When he was told the city would experience waterlogging on an average of six days a year, he decided to utilise that money for projects that were more urgent then.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“We are a coastal city. In my opinion, we have to look at the larger picture of climate change, and where we may land in 10 years later, and make policy interventions for that today.”

More from Mumbai

Velarasu said, “At a policy level, more needs to be done for the first aspect of monsoon preparedness – saving lives. We have been pumping money to improve the city’s image but that is slowly changing. For example, potholes are a bigger problem than waterlogging, as it directly impacts the quality of life. We are also focusing on disaster management, landslide-prone areas and preventing tree and building collapses.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

5

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement