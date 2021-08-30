Monsoon likely to revive, IMD rain alert for most Maharashtra districts

After a brief break of one week, the monsoon is likely to revive in the state. Following the development of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert and warning for most districts for the next three days.

As per the 24-hour forecast issued by the IMD for Mumbai, moderate rain is likely in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

On Monday, the city witnessed overcast conditions and light rainfall. In nine hours from 8.30 am on Monday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 1 mm rainfall.

A yellow alert with forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely in Mumbai in the next two days (Tuesday and Wednesday). While Raigad, Nashik and Thane districts are on orange alert with heavy to very heavy rain very likely, the Met department has said that except north Madhya Maharashtra, rain is likely to resume in the state from August 29 evening, and will be vigorous on August 30-31.

“There is formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to move west north-westwards. Enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the state with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” stated the IMD bulletin.

A total of 28 districts of 36 in Maharashtra have recorded below normal rainfall. Dhule recorded excess rainfall, while seven districts recorded normal rainfall in August.

As of Monday, Nandurbar (-47 per cent), Amravati (-29 per cent), Jalgaon (-21 per cent), Buldhana (-22 per cent), Gadchiroli (-25 per cent) and Gondia (-25 per cent) remain the most rainfall-deficient districts this monsoon season. Overall, Maharashtra has recorded 822.8 mm rainfall this season, which is 1 per cent above normal.