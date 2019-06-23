Mumbai: Monsoon likely to hit city next week

Mumbai is expected to receive rainfall over the coming days as the southwest monsoon arrived over Konkan and the adjoining part of Maharashtra on Thursday. Though the met department had predicted rainfall from Saturday evening, Skymet weather, a private forecaster, says the city and its adjoining areas will have some relief from humidity and heat in a few days.

Though Mumbai received heavy rainfall last week, the weather has been hot since. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature on Saturday was 33.6 degrees Celsius at Santa Cruz and 33 degrees Celsius in Colaba. The minimum temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius in Santa Cruz and 27.5 degrees celsius in Colaba. While Colaba has recorded 88 per cent humidity, Santa Cruz observed 70 per cent.

According to Skymet, as climatic activity will increase over the North Coast, rainfall will also likely increase over Mumbai and its surrounding areas on June 26. From June 27 onwards, moderate to heavy spells will be seen and this could possibly be the onset of monsoon in Mumbai.

On Saturday, monsoon remained active over the southern parts of the west coast. The surge is actively going from the south Konkan to Kerala. After this, moderate to isolated heavy rain will continue over Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, Skymet said.