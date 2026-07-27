Mumbai IMD forecast: Yellow warning sounded; Raigad braces for ‘very heavy rainfall’ – District-wise alerts for Tuesday, July 28

The monsoon in Mumbai is poised for a lull. Despite heavy rainfall at isolated places across the state, skies may soon start to clear over Mumbai, Thane and other districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain activity may start to recede from Tuesday, July 28, onwards, although heavy rainfall could still lash a few areas. According to the IMD weather alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri and other districts, rainfall may continue to batter, but the intensity of showers is expected to ease from Tuesday itself.

Starting Tuesday, the weather bureau has forecast only moderate rain in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar even as Raigad district may remain under an extended yellow alert till the end of July.