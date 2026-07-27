Mumbai IMD forecast: Yellow warning sounded; Raigad braces for ‘very heavy rainfall’ – District-wise alerts for Tuesday, July 28

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The monsoon in Mumbai is poised for a lull. Despite heavy rainfall at isolated places across the state, skies may soon start to clear over Mumbai, Thane and other districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain activity may start to recede from Tuesday, July 28, onwards, although heavy rainfall could still lash a few areas. According to the IMD weather alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri and other districts, rainfall may continue to batter, but the intensity of showers is expected to ease from Tuesday itself.
Starting Tuesday, the weather bureau has forecast only moderate rain in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar even as Raigad district may remain under an extended yellow alert till the end of July.
Amidst an IMD yellow alert, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri woke up to heavy rainfall on Monday, July 27. According to the IMD’s weather prediction for Tuesday, Mumbai – on yellow alert – will see ‘moderate rain’. The rain intensity in Thane, which is on IMD’s ‘very heavy rainfall’ alert today, will ease to ‘moderate rain’ on July 28.
Starting Tuesday, rain activity in Raigad and Ratnagiri is poised to recede gradually with IMD predicting ‘heavy rainfall at isolated places’. Yellow alerts will continue in Raigad and Ratnagiri throughout the week. The two districts are likely to receive ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places’ on Monday.
Light rainfall with thunderstorms are predicted in Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli. The ghats of Pune and Satara, however, will receive ‘heavy rainfall at isolated places’.
Meanwhile, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) weather stations showed that between Sunday and Monday morning, the heaviest showers were recorded in the island city division at an average of 18 mm rain, followed by 15 mm average rain in the eastern suburbs and 13.19 mm rain across western suburbs.
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