Mumbai monsoon enters final stretch. BMC turns focus to new problem – Pollution

To understand seasonal shifts, the study will be conducted for over a year to analyse the shift in emission patterns across summer, winter and monsoon.

As Mumbaikars prepare for the withdrawal of the monsoon, prompting fears of deterioration in air quality in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), has commenced field research in Mumbai to develop a high-resolution inventory of pollution emissions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The study seeks to identify pollution hotspots across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane to develop an early warning system for air quality in the region.

“The study has been launched across some wards of Mumbai to identify the at-grade level sources of pollution. Our atmosphere is dynamic, and sources of pollution are fast evolving. In order to devise a fresh mitigation plan, it is critical to identify the sources of emission. Gradually, the examination will commence in other parts of MMR as well,” a senior BMC official told The Indian Express.