Monsoon advancement likely in Maharashtra after June 24: IMD  

IMD says monsoon advancement in Maharashtra is likely after June 24. Mumbai remains under a yellow alert for hot and humid weather until Friday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai’s wait for southwest monsoon is here to stay with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday announcing that rainfall activity across Maharashtra is likely to remain isolated for a few days with the advancement of monsoon forecast after June 24.

The weather bureau has extended its yellow alert of hot and humid conditions in Mumbai until Friday, with temperatures likely to soar across the city.

The usual date of monsoon onset in Maharashtra is June 11. However, after an advancement from Kerala to South Maharashtra by June 8, the surge weakened, delaying its onset.

On Wednesday, the IMD stated that monsoon is likely to remain stalled until at least June 24, following which forecasting models have indicated an uptick in rain activity over Konkan. “Rainfall activity over most parts of Maharashtra is likely to remain isolated during the next 4-5 days,” said the IMD in a statement, adding that the bureau is continuously monitoring the synoptic conditions.